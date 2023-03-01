Shell Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 27,292 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 10,416 call options.
Shell Stock Down 0.7 %
SHEL stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.
Shell Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
