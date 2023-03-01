Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $382.00 Average PT from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $383.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.36. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,217,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

