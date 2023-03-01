Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $382.00 Average PT from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:REGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $383.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.36. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:REGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,217,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

