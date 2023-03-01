Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.0 %
BUD stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.