Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

