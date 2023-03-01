Costco Wholesale (COST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

