4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.43). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

FDMT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

FDMT opened at $19.24 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $623.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

