Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wajax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$24.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$17.25 and a 1 year high of C$24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

