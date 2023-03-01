Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $192,175 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

