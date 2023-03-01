Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Hippo has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Get Hippo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hippo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hippo by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hippo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 895.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hippo Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.