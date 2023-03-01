VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 234,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 234,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 335,489 shares of company stock valued at $627,262 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VolitionRx

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.