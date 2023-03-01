Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assertio in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASRT. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
