Sally Macdonald Buys 425 Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ) Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) insider Sally Macdonald purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,395.02).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 469 ($5.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 471.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 465.99. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.50 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 528.85 ($6.38).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 1.32%. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.47%.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

