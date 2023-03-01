Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Insider Buys £14,189.28 in Stock

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) insider Richard Amos bought 67,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £14,189.28 ($17,122.34).

Richard Amos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skillcast Group alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Richard Amos purchased 25,070 shares of Skillcast Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,515.40 ($6,655.48).

Skillcast Group Price Performance

Shares of Skillcast Group stock opened at GBX 19.48 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.43 million and a PE ratio of 46.20. Skillcast Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 31.50 ($0.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Skillcast Group Company Profile

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; event management solutions; SMCR 360, a technology-based software solution; data integration solutions; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.