Peter Cunningham Sells 2,167 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,133 ($74.01), for a total transaction of £245.32 ($296.03).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,712 ($68.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of £71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 632.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,037.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,401.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 5,847.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($64.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.34) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.96).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

