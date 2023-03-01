Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Buys £29,000 in Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($34,994.57).

Shares of BMS opened at GBX 300 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £98.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.23. Braemar Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 215 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

