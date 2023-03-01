Karim Bitar Sells 233,450 Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 233,450 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16), for a total value of £417,875.50 ($504,254.25).

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvaTec Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 168.40 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,480.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 281 ($3.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Stories

