BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 740 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 740 ($8.93) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 321.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.12) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.60) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.85. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.26).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

