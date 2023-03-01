BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 650 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 650 ($7.84) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.60) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.62) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.12) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($8.93) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.85. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.