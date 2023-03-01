Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

ETR DUE opened at €35.70 ($37.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.38 and a 200 day moving average of €29.16. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a 1 year high of €36.70 ($39.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

