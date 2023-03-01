freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($28.72) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

freenet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €23.60 ($25.11) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.22. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($35.02).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

