Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €161.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €161.00 ($171.28) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($145.74) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €133.96 ($142.51) on Monday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($98.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.48.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

