Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €165.00 ($175.53) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($214.89) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 2.2 %

ETR:WCH opened at €148.40 ($157.87) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a one year high of €187.10 ($199.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

