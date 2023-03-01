Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.72, but opened at $50.82. Alliant Energy shares last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 273,354 shares.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after buying an additional 846,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after buying an additional 788,828 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

