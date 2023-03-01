Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $210.00. The stock traded as high as $165.18 and last traded at $164.44. 71,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 225,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.