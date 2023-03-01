Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 718,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,486 shares.The stock last traded at $113.80 and had previously closed at $112.21.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $486,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

