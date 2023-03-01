MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 110,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 196,254 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 17.7% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,203,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $942.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

