Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Trading Down 2.4% Following Weak Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.34. 77,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,886,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 776,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 494,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

