Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.17. 167,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 693,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

About Definitive Healthcare

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.