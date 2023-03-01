Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 2673629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,809,357 shares in the company, valued at $34,270,187.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $226,620.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,005,579.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,809,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,270,187.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,422,531 shares of company stock worth $9,441,984. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.