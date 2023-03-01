Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $303.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penumbra traded as high as $272.87 and last traded at $271.09, with a volume of 45768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.38.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day moving average is $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

