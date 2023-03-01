Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $380.00. The stock traded as high as $348.32 and last traded at $346.56, with a volume of 1264395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.33. The company has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

