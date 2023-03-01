Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,043,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 972,520 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.70.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $201,950.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,566,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,264,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876 in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

