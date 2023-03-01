Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expensify traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.98. 51,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 283,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,147,150. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

