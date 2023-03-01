Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.64. 12,258,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,610,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 5.5 %

Carvana Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

