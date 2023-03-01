Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 5258412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
Institutional Trading of Permian Resources
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
