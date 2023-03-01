Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 5258412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Permian Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

