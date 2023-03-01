abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

abrdn plc (LON:ABDNGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 225.60 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 208.90 ($2.52), with a volume of 860887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.40 ($2.58).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HSBC downgraded abrdn to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 175 ($2.11).

abrdn Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 831.85, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

