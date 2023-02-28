Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

