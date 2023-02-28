Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

