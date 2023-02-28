Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 195 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

