Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $77,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 146.2% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 66,305 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ameresco

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

