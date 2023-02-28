Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,397,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $116,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,792 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

