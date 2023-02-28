AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,702 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

