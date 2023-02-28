14,523 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.