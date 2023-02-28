Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Prologis by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 204,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.