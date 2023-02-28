UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading

