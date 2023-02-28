Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:BG opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

