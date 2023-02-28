Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

