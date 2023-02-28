BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.81 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

