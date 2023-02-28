Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

