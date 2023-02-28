Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.